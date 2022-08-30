How to get the Gas Mask in Dysmantle

The Gas Mask is an essential item necessary to proceed with the story in Dysmantle. Without it, you will die trying to reach the towns on the way to the two fuel cells that you need. The areas you need to get through are blocked by poisonous gas, and approaching the gas clouds informs you that you need a Gas Mask.

Unfortunately, you are not told any other details about the Gas Mask. You are given no clues to its existence outside of approaching the gas clouds. There is no quest line or tutorial that will guide you. In order to find the Gas Mask, you must take a long detour through an unrelated area to find it.

Where to find The Gas Mask in Dysmantle | Gas Mask location

The Gas Mask is found in Serpent’s Crossing, which is southeast of Narrows Vale (the closest area to Serpent’s Crossing). You will enter Narrows Vale starting at Pimadale, where you enter a large desert for the first time. Heading southeast of Pimadale will take you out of the Narrows Vale desert and into the jungle at Serpent’s Crossing.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you head southeast, you will make your way to a temple where you find the remains of an expedition. This expedition will be marked by tape recorders, which tell you of their adventures throughout the island. When you first enter Serpent’s Crossing properly, you will have found enough tape recorders to tell you that the Gas Mask is at the end of the expedition.

How to create The Gas Mask

It isn’t a straight line to reach the Gas Mask. You will have to fight your way through the jungle, solve puzzles, and fight a powerful boss. Eventually, you will reach the remains of the expedition after the boss fight. Instead of the Gas Mask, you will find a recipe to create a Gas Mask of your own.

Image via Neoseeker

The Gas Mask requires 15 Plastics, 15 Rubber, and 20 Mana Beads. Once you have those materials, you can create a Gas Mask and get through the poisonous clouds without a problem.

Now that you know where the Gas Mask is located, you can resume your journey to find all of the fuel cells. No obstacle will be able to stop you once you have created it, as the Gas Mask allows you to pass through the last of the hazardous obstacles.