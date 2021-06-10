How to get the Geoff Keighley Among Us mask

The Geoff Keighley Among Us mask has returned for a limited time only for players who want to add this legendary mask to their collection. It was previously available during the Game Awards as a Twitch Drop, but now, for Geoff Keighley’s second Summer Game Fest in 2021, players can grab this mask again if they act fast. It’ll only be available for the day.

If you want to grab the mask, you need to head over to Twitch as it is returning as another Twitch drop, but it should be a little easier for players to acquire. All you have to do is head over to Twitch, make sure you are logged into your account, and then watch 15 minutes or more of Kickoff Live footage.

The common trend with the mask is that it had been such a rare drop for players to acquire; many people who wore it when they started an Among Us mask were supposedly kicked from the game because the hosts believed they were hacking. With the Geoff Keighley mask returning, hopefully, enough fans have plenty of time to grab it before it goes away again before the next Geoff Keighley-hosted event brings it back again, with some luck.