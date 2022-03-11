How to get the Ghost Horse mount in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, there are many different mounts in the game that allow you to travel the world in style. While Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games haven’t added too many mounts into the game yet, the pair are periodically adding new mounts in a game through a variety of methods. One of these new mounts is the Ghost Horse Mount, a spooky spectral beast that will get you places faster while scaring others along the way.

This new mount was added in a recent update, which added tons of new cosmetics including the Omen Skins. The Ghost Horse Mount is available to purchase until April 14, but there’s a catch on how to obtain it in the first place. You’ll have to shell out a bit of extra cash if you really want this horse.

Before making a decision on purchasing this mount, you can also get a sneak preview of what it actually looks like at the Lost Ark Database. Previews for all of the Omen Skins for each different class are available here, as well as the Ghost Horse Mount.

To purchase the Ghost Horse Mount, you have to go to the Lost Ark shop and navigate to the Skins menu. You’ll notice that there aren’t any mounts here. Unfortunately, the Ghost Horse Mount is gated behind the Omen Special Package, which is available for 3,800 Royal Crystals. This is the only way to obtain the mount.

You’ll have to spend about $40 to obtain this mount, so unless you really want the mount AND the Omen Skins, you might need to pass on this one.