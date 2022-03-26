How to get the Godskin Swaddling Cloth in Elden Ring

Similar to the Pontiff’s Left Eye ring from Dark Souls 3, the Godskin Swaddling Cloth in Elden Ring returns HP to you for performing successive attacks. This means of health regeneration is pretty great as long as you continuously hit targets. Unfortunately, the health returned to you comes in small increments, and only comes after three to seven hits. Here is how you can get your hands on the Godskin Swaddling Cloth in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this talisman, you will first need to make your way to the Mountaintops of the Giants. This is a late game area that requires a bit of time to reach. To get there, you will need to get into the Capital City in the Altus Plateau and defeat Morgott. Once that is done, Melina will give you the medallion for the Grand Lift of Rold. Afterward, make your way out of the city through the large doors on the northeast side of the main street. This pathway will lead you to the grand lift to reach the Mountaintops of the Giants.

When you reach the mountaintops, make your way northeast and follow the river to the frozen lake. From there, hug the rocks to the south and follow them to a cave protected by a fog wall. This is the Spiritcaller’s Cave. You will need two Swordstone Keys to open it. Progress through the cave, killing the Spiritcaller Snail along the way to destroy the spirits, and make it to the boss. The boss of this cave is both the Godskin Apostle and Noble. You will need to fight them back to back before fighting a Spiritcaller Snail. Once they are all defeated, you will obtain the talisman.