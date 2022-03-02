Most Souls games have an item that you can equip to boost your currency gain — Dark Souls had the Covetous Silver Serpent Rings, which boosted Soul gain by 20%. A similar type of item exists in Elden Ring — the Gold Scarab, a talisman that boosts your Rune gain by 20% when equipped. It’s a little tricky to find, but is well worth the effort, so here’s how to get the Gold Scarab in Elden Ring.

Before setting out, bring lots of items that boost Immunity and heal Scarlet Rot — this dungeon is full of areas that you have to walk through Scarlet Rot to progress, and it can definitely put a strain on your health flasks. There will be several poisonous enemies lurking in the dungeon as well, but they are easily subdued in a few hits.

The dungeon you’re looking for is the Abandoned Cave, which is a little tricky to find. It’s due east of the Smouldering Wall Rite of Grace, and we have a guide on how to find and clear the dungeon here. The bosses of the dungeon are the Cleanrot Knights — there’s two of them, and they are definitely hard to take on solo. We recommend summoning your strongest Ashes allies to help you out, as a distraction for one or both allows you time to get some good solid hits in. Once the knights fall, you will receive the Gold Scarab talisman.