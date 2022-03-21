How to get the Golden Hero Armor Pack in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

One of the most elusive bonuses that players can pick up in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the Golden Hero Armor Pack. However, this isn’t something you can get on day one without putting in any effort. This guide explains how to get this armor to start your Fatemaker journey off on the right foot.

What edition do you preorder for the Golden Hero Armor Pack?

The Golden Hero Armor Pack is a preorder bonus for all Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands versions. You’ll get this pack as a bonus as long as you preorder the game before March 24, 2022. The bonus will be automatically delivered to you if you purchase the game digitally. However, you’ll need to wait for the game’s release date, March 25, to get your redemption code if you preordered a physical version.

How to redeem the Golden Hero Armor Pack

If you preordered Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands digitally, you don’t need to worry about using a redeem code. This armor will already be in the game. If you have a redeem code, open your relevant digital storefront and enter it in the redeem code section to get it. The game isn’t available at the time of writing, so we can’t confirm how you acquire the armor in the game.