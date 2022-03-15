Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands includes loot and difficulty sliders for co-op

The Borderlands series has always had enjoyable co-op, and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is looking to offer that same level of fun with its many classes like the Clawbringer and Spellshot. Wonderlands will also offer some new options to balance out its co-op play for everyone involved.

As reported by GameSpot, Tiny Tina’s Wonderland has three sliders that can modify your co-op experience: two for difficulty and one for loot. While it’s not explicitly clear how these actually affect your co-op session, Borderlands fans can draw some helpful conclusions. Previous games have co-op of course, but joining a friend in an area for which you are over- or under-leveled can be a big detriment to your actual enjoyment. You could end up with loot that’s far below your current rank or stuff that you’re not strong enough to use (if you even live long enough to pick it up). These sliders sound like good strides in alleviating those problems. This is especially important now, as Wonderlands offers full cross-play across all platforms.

Specifically, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is headed to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store — it’s a timed exclusive there and won’t be available on Steam for a bit. Gearbox Software has also released the minimum and recommended PC specs for those who want that version of the game. In any case, Tiny Tina will arrive on Friday, March 25.