How to get the Grapple Gun in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Outbreak

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is taking yet another big step forward with the release of its season five content. While the Zombies side might not get as good of content as the multiplayer this time around, Outbreak has received a new item that will make traversing the giant maps much more bearable than it has been to this point. Here is how to get Grapple Guns in Outbreak in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

Grapple Guns in Outbreak can be acquired in two different ways. First, you can find them as a drop. Whether it is from loot chests or zombies, the item will drop every now and then. It has the rare (blue) rarity, so about on the same level as the Stimshot, Frag, and Semtex Grenade.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can also craft Grapple Guns at any Crafting Table. They cost 250 uncommon (green) salvage to make, so the same cost as the Stun Grenade.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you pick up or craft a Grapple Gun, you will have five shots with it before it breaks. It sits in the Tactical slot, so use it from there. You can have up to 10 shots on your person at a time by picking up and creating more Grapple Guns, but we would recommend saving your resources for other crafting items. Leave this to the drops in-game.

The Grapple Gun is used for quick traversal. Shoot it out at a wall, floor, or ceiling, and you will be pulled to that point. This makes moving around the map much quicker than on foot and can make climbing structures so much easier than looking around for certain climbable areas. If you are a person that doesn’t necessarily use the other Tactical items much, this is a great slot to have for yourself.