How to get the Gun in Tunic

Even after you’ve picked up the Magic Rod in Tunic, you might find yourself wishing for a ranged option with a little more oomph. The Rod is all well and good, but its shots are pretty weak in the grand scheme of things. Well, for those who firmly subscribe to the philosophy “more dakka,” there exists in the game a secret weapon to scratch that particular itch: the Gun.

As the name suggests, the Gun is essentially a magic shotgun. It fires off three powerful rounds at once in an arc each time you shoot it, which will usually take care of any enemies caught in the crossfire. It takes a toll on your magic, though: even with an upgraded magic meter you’re likely to only get a few shots off before you’re drained, so make them count.

The Gun can be found in the Quarry, in the lower area. Just past an area with three gun-toting Scavengers doing target practice, you can find a chest on a cliff that holds the much-vaunted weapon. If you haven’t yet taken out the Scavengers, you can even turn around and give them a taste of their own medicine.

You’ll likely not gain access to this area until much later in the game, but it is technically accessible as soon as you can get to the Overworld’s mountain top, where there’s a secret passage that leads into the Quarry. It’s an even tougher challenge early in the game, though, as the Scavengers hit hard and without the Scavenger’s Mask ability card, exposure to the corrupted depths of the Quarry will sap your maximum HP. If you do manage to get down there and pick up the Gun before even finding the Sword, however, you’ll unlock the achievement “Bring it to the wrong fight.”