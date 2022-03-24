How to get the Magic Rod in Tunic

By the time you get a few hours into Tunic, you’ll probably be getting a pretty good feel for the game. You have your trusty sword, you’ve picked up a few items, you might even have grabbed the Magic Dagger from the West Garden. But a lot of your combat options are still limited to melee, and sometimes it’s nice to take out a foe from afar. Well, worry not — the game has you covered for a ranged weapon, in the form of the Magic Rod. Here’s how to find it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

First you’ll need to ring the Eastern and Western bells, which will require overpowering the Guard Captain and the Garden Knight respectively. Once you do that, you can finally return to the Sealed Temple near the center of the Overworld and enter. Inside, progress through the main chamber and climb the ladder to the upper level, weaving your way around to the upper exit.

Once on the upper cliffs of the Overworld, follow the path, climb the ladder and continue on west to find a large golden monolith. Floating in front of it, you’ll find the Magic Rod, which will allow you to fire off long-range blasts of magic. They’re weaker than your sword, but they let you keep your distance from enemies and can still take out some enemies in one hit. The golden monolith also holds the secret to one of the missing manual pages, so don’t wander off too quickly.