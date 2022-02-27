How to get the Heavenly Harmony song in Lost Ark

Acquiring Heavenly Harmony song can be a hassle in Lost Ark. Not only are there a bunch of challenges that players need to complete, but there is also luck involved, meaning it’s RNG reliant. In any case, if you want to get the song but don’t know how, refer to the guide below.

How to get the Heavenly Harmony song

Completing Harmony Island event quests will net you reward chests. There are three chests: Aromatic Sound Chest, Clear Sound Chest, and Sparkling Sound Chest that players can get as rewards for completing quests. The rewards you get from opening these chests are random, with the Heavenly Harmony song being one of the rewards. Hence, you have to keep opening chests until you get the desired reward.

Harmony Island is located near Rohendel. Using Proycon’s Compass, players will be able to pinpoint the island. However, players must unlock the ability to travel by ship to reach Harmony Island. The ability to travel by ship can be unlocked after completing the “Set Sail!” quest, the last part of East Luterra’s storyline. Regardless, since the quest is part of the main story, players won’t be able to miss it. Another thing to note is that the Island won’t be available all the time and will only surface for special events.