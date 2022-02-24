How to get the Hexing Skull in Sea of Thieves’ Shrouded Islands Adventure

The final step to complete your adventure across the Shrouded Islands is to unearth the Hexing Skull. Players far and wide have taken it upon themselves to uncover what’s behind the shroud that’s rolled in over the Sea of Thieves, and one of the things they’ll need to cap off their adventure is the Hexing skull.

After throwing down with the Soulflame Captain and their band of ghost pirates at Shipwreck Bay, you and your crew will pick up a map directing them to an island with X to mark the spot for buried treasure — how fitting.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From start to finish, Sea of Thieves’ Shrouded Island Adventure is chock full of item drops, treasure hunts, and things that the player may just miss or be confused by, such as where exactly do you find the Hexing Skull at the end of the adventure.

Once the player and crew have made their way to and started digging at the place marked on the map, a few small bands of ghost pirates will spawn in to prevent you from leaving with the Hexing Skull. After making short work of the last wave of ghost pirates, you’ll make your way back to Belle on Crescent Isle with the Hexing Skull in hand to complete the quest.