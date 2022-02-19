How to get the hidden audio datapoint in Latopolis in Horizon Forbidden West

As part of the Death’s Door mission, you will enter Latopolis. This ancient facility is home to a Gaia backup, but it is also home to some interesting treasures and hidden knowledge. Can you uncover what lies within the ancient structure? Here is how you get the hidden audio datapoint in Latopolis in Horizon Forbidden West.

When you first enter Latopolis, you will find yourself in a large room filled with water and few platforms to travel on. Start by taking the path that leads to the left. You will see a door on the side of the room. You will need to use your Pullcaster to get over there. Once you reach the door, open it.

On the other side of the door, you will find another door that doesn’t have any power. Unfortunately, you can’t just pry it open. You need to restore power to it. Luckily, there is a power cell in the same room. Look to the left of the door and you will find the power cell. Install it in the door and it will open.

On the other side of that door, you will find a computer-like object that is missing a power cell. Grab the power cell from the door and walk it over to the console to retrieve the audio datapoint. It will inform you that this facility was cut off from the rest. It’s the perfect place to store a Gaia backup.