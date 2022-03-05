How to get the Icestorm Boltblaster in Horizon Forbidden West

Boltblasters can be very handy weapons in Horizon Forbidden West. While the reloads can put you in a rough spot now and then, the power and elemental damage these big mechanized crossbows do is nice. For one of the best, you will want to find the Icestorm Boltblaster. Here is how to get it.

To get the Icestorm Boltblaster, you will need to travel to Thornmarsh and talk with the Hunter merchant. You will need 1,437 Metal Shards, a Bellowback Circulator, and a Large Machine Core.

By this point, you have almost surely come across Bellowbacks. For the circulator, you only need to kill it for a 33% chance for it to drop. As for the Large Machine Core, any machine classified as a Large Machine has about a 70% chance to drop this. Tiderippers, Shellsnappers, Thunderjaws, and Slitherfangs are just a few examples of enemies you can get them from.

The Icestorm Boltblaster can fire ice, plasma, and shock bolts. It also starts with a perk that increases your concentration damage and upgrades will give it overdrawn damage and long-range damage. For a very rare tier weapon, this will be one of the top damage outputting weapons you can have in your wheel.