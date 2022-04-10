How to get the Joint Training legendary amulet in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Are you all about your companions? Do you want them to be extremely powerful? Your companions being powerful can help you even more if you obtain the Joint Training amulet. The legendary item has two abilities that will help you and your friends. First, this amulet makes it so your critical hits increase your companions’ critical hit chance by 80%. Second, this amulet increases your critical hit damage each time one of your companions gets a critical hit. It’s a win-win situation. Here is how you can get the Joint Training legendary amulet in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Joint Training amulet, like many of the other legendary items in the game, is considered to be a world drop. World drop items are ones that can drop from any notable loot source. Notable loot sources include things like minibosses, chests, and Lucky Dice. Almost anything in the game that can drop loot is considered a notable loot source. Luckily, you can farm for this legendary item by finding a specific enemy.

The enemy you are looking for is the Obsidian Wyvern. This enemy isn’t able to be found until you have reached Tangledrift. This area isn’t able to be accessed until you complete the Emotion of the Ocean quest and gain access to the Nocean. From there, talk to the magic bean and it will give you the quest Walk the Stalk. Doing the beginning of this quest will unlock Tangledrift. The Obsidian Wyvern can be fought by finding the Ancient Obelisk is Tangledrift. The Ancient Obelisk is marked on the map above and is easily able to be found by traveling to the What’s Left of Driftwood fast travel site. Make to increase your Loot Luck before farming for legendary items. This will increase your chances of obtaining them.