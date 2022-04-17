How to get the Lead Mage’s Lid cosmetic item in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Some cosmetic items are small and some are large. Other cosmetic items are flashy, while some are quite dull. There are a lot of cosmetic items to find in the Wonderlands. Each one can be used to change how your character looks to fit your preferences. Maybe you want to look like a punk rock drummer, or perhaps a barbarian. Maybe you just want to show off your inner wizard. The choice is yours. Here is how you can get the Lead Mage’s Lid cosmetic item in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Bring out your mage with help from the Mage’s Lid. This massive hat will help you stand out amongst your friends and prove your dominance as a master spellcaster. You can obtain this rare cosmetic item from one of the optional bosses in the game. To reach this boss, you will need to go through a lengthy side quest that requires a little help from the Punchfather himself. Get ready adventurer.

The boss that you are going to need to farm is Parasite. Parasite can be found in the Tangledrift area of the world. You can access this area by following the Walk the Stalk side quest given to you by the magic bean just outside of Brighthoof in the Overworld. At the end of this quest, you will fight Parasite near the What’s Left of Driftwood fast travel location. Once the boss is defeated, you can use that fast travel point to come back to it at any time. You will want to make sure you have shock, fire, and frost elemental weapons to help deal with this boss. Make sure to raise your Loot Luck before you farm this boss to make obtaining the cosmetic item a little easier. You can your Loot Luck by completing the Shrine of Aaron G and collecting the Lucky Dice.