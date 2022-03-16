How to get the Magic Dagger in Tunic

By the time you get to the West Garden in Tunic, you might be wondering if there’s more to the game than just hacking and slashing. Luckily, there’s plenty more to delve into in this little Zelda-inspired Soulslike, and the next big thing you should see about grabbing is your very first magic item.

The Magic Dagger, despite its name, is not so much a weapon as it is a tool. Assign it to one of your item slots, and you’ll be able to fire off a short-range blast of ice that will freeze any enemies in place. You can then use the opportunity to get in a few hits or get some distance to heal up and get your bearings. Its use is governed by your MP meter (which will appear on using the item for the first time), and at the point when you pick it up, you’ll only be able to use it three times, so choose wisely.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll be able to grab this mystical item towards the end of the West Garden section. After finding the second shrine of the area, rather than heading north and preparing to face off with the Garden Knight, take the path to the east, to a little isolated island with a cave entrance. Mop up the enemies on the way — the Chompignoms can give you a nasty bite if you’re not careful — and enter the cave to find your prize waiting on a stone table inside.

The Magic Dagger is definitely worth getting as soon as you can. Though its utility varies in regular enemy encounters, it has the extremely useful quality of working against bosses as well. In the upcoming fight with the Garden Knight, being able to get a bit of breathing room could well be the difference between success and failure, so use it well.