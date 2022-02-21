How to get the Mega Bot in Blooket

Blooket is a game that mixes review questions with games that help students understand material by playing games. In other words, it makes learning fun. In addition to playing fun games in Blooket, players are able to collect avatar items called Blooks that they can unlock with the in-game token currency. These Blooks can represent the player inside of their games, and because of this, it is very desirable to have a cool-looking and rare Blook, such as the Mega Bot, for players to express themselves.

Unlocking Mega Bot

Players are able to spend tokens on boxes, which each contain a number of Blooks in a specific category, each one having multiple rarity levels of Blooks that can be unlocked. Mega Bot is a Legendary rarity Blook that is available specifically inside of the Bot Box. As a Legendary Blook, Mega Bot has a very low drop rate of 0.03%. So to get Mega Bot, players simply need to continue to purchase chances at opening the Bot Box until they receive it. The Bot Box costs 20 in-game tokens per time it is opened.

Mega Bot can be sold for tokens if desired

Should a player unlock this extremely rare Blook and they do not desire it, the Blook can be sold for 200 tokens. It does not seem that it is worth it to sell the Blook for that price based on the rarity of it, but for players in a pinch to open other boxes, it may be ideal.