How to get the Meteorite spell in Elden Ring

There are plenty of powerful magic spells and incantations spread across the Lands Between in Elden Ring. One of the more powerful spells, especially in the mid-game, is the Meteorite spell, which rains down three meteors upon enemies. This spell only requires 30 Intelligence, so it can be used by pure magic builds and hybrids, making it a versatile weapon in your arsenal. Here is where and how you can obtain the Meteorite spell in Elden Ring.

The Meteorite spell is located in the Royal Grave Evergaol

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Meteorite Spell is obtained by defeating the Alabaster Lord in the Royal Grave Evergaol. This Evergaol is located behind Caria Manor. After progressing through the manor players will fight Royal Knight Loretta. Upon defeat, players gain access to the Three Sister’s area, where the three towers are located. Players will want to head behind the manor and go East, past a graveyard. Towards the northern part of the area is where the Evergaol is located.

The Alabaster Lord is a tall enemy, that wields a great sword. It also knows a bit of magic, using Gravitas to pull players in after stabbing the ground and it uses Meteorite. After defeating it, players will be award the Meteorite spell. This spell requires 30 Intelligence to use and costs 30 FP to send out three meteors. The spell can be casted continuously to send out a barrage of meteors, as long as you the FP to continue using it.