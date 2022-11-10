How to get the Monster Hunter DLC for Sonic Frontiers

Sega and Capcom have been showing the willingness to crossover two of their biggest franchises lately. Sonic the Hedgehog and Monster Hunter have been getting close with Sonic cosmetics being available in Monster Hunter Rise, and now Sega is returning the favor. Here is how to get the Monster Hunter DLC in Sonic Frontiers.

How to download the Monster Hunter DLC in Sonic Frontiers

As of this writing, the Monster Hunter DLC is not available in Sonic Frontiers, but it will be coming very soon. Starting on November 14, you can download two sets of armor from the Monster Hunter series and a BBQ spit that comes with a mini-game for you to play when you interact with it. The DLC will be free for everyone and can be downloaded on any platform store that Sonic Frontiers is on. It is unknown at this time if the DLC will always be available or will leave at some point.

When you download the Monster Hunter content, you can apply one of two Rathalos armor sets to Sonic that he will run around the open zones in. One set fully covers the hedgehog in armor, while the other leaves about half of him bare. It has not been confirmed whether the armor will affect Sonic’s in-game defensive stat, although we would be surprised if that is the case. We imagine it is merely a cosmetic change.

As for the BBQ spit, there will be a mini-game that you play as Sonic cooks some meat on the fire. This may be a chance to earn some extra Seeds of Power or Defense that let you advance those stats with the Hermit Koco in the game, but it may again just be a short little activity to add some Monster Hunter flair to the game before you take on a titan.