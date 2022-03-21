How to get the Nomadic Merchant’s armor set in Elden Ring

The Nomadic Merchants are a peculiar sight in a Souls game. You can find at least one in each region of the map and they all sell pretty handy items. If you have spent the game wondering how you could become a merchant, now is your chance. Here is how you get the Nomadic Merchant’s armor set in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this armor set, you first need to make your way down to the deepest part of the sewers beneath Leyndell, Capital City. This is done by getting into the city and traversing your way to the base of the dragon statue. Once there, go to the dark area underneath it and locate the well. Take the ladder down the well and follow the pathway. This will lead you to the sewers and the Underground Roadside Site of Grace. From there, make your way through the various rooms of the sewers until you reach the Forsaken Depths Site of Grace.

Now comes the fun part. You will need to defeat Mohg, the Omen. This boss can be extremely difficult so it is recommended to bring a powerful spirit summon that can tank a lot of hits. After Mohg is defeated, attack the altar in the back of the room that he was standing in front of at the start of the fight. This will open a new area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the new area, walk across the wooden plank to find a frenzied merchant wandering about. You will see an item to your left under a tent. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to simply roll into the tent to destroy it. Instead, you need to get the merchant to use their madness spell. When the spell hits the tent, the tent will get destroyed and you can grab the armor set from under it.