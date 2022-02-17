How to get the Nora Thunder Elite outfit and sling in Horizon Forbidden West?

If you were eager to jump into Horizon Forbidden West alongside Aloy, you likely grabbed one of the several pre-order editions of the game. These pre-ordered copies came with various bonuses, one of them being the Nora Thunder Elite outfit and the Nora Thunder Sling. These two choices are superb to help you early on in the game, and if you grabbed the Deluxe Edition of Horizon Forbidden West, you should be able to find these. In this guide, we cover how to get the Nora Thunder Elite outfit and Nora Thunder Sling in Horizon Forbidden West.

All you have to do is make your way to any of the settlements you discover in Horizon Forbidden West and be on the lookout for your stash. Your stash is where you can hold several unique items that you can save for later, and it’s also where you can find all of your pre-order bonuses as you progress through the game. We recommend grabbing the Nora Thunder Elite and Nora Thunder Sling earlier in the game to make the most use of them before you begin going after some of the higher-quality sets.

You’ll find the Nora Thunder Elite in the outfit category and the Nora Thunder Sling in the weapon category. After you’ve marked both of them down to take them, they will be in your inventory, and you can equip them to Aloy.