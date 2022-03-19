How to get the Old House key in Tunic

One of the major landmarks in Tunic’s Overworld is the abandoned house. While the house itself contains one unit of Tunic’s currency, don’t write it off as mere misdirection. It has a few important features, which we’ll get to, but first, let’s look at how to unlock it.

Once you have the sword, the Overworld opens up to you. Most places are just some hedge trimming away from being reachable. To find the key to unlock the house, head west from the Overworld’s statue to the windmill. On the east side of the windmill is a path that leads behind it. Follow it, loop around, and it will take you down a ramp where you’ll emerge in a tunnel with a glowing purple track running through it. Follow it until you enter a large chamber.

Go down the ladder south of the door and go through the southern exit. This will take you outside again. Take the first ladder out of the tunnel (you can ignore the turret that pops up further down), and then follow the beach south and east. You’ll pass under a bridge, then find a ladder leading back up. There, you’ll find the key you’re looking for, but it’s guarded by an Envoy.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It can be tricky to get past the Envoy’s shield, especially when you have rudelings to deal with. A good way to get them to drop that massive slab of metal is to simply drop a bomb at their feet. A blast from any bomb variety will render them defenseless.

Deal with the other enemies and claim your prize. You can then either retrace your steps and take the ladder near the windmill down to the house, or you can head further north and follow the path back to the house’s plateau.

In the house, you won’t find much, but that bed will come in handy later. However, a closer look will reveal a path partially concealed on the north side of the house. Follow that, and you’ll find the indispensable shield and a gate. The gate leads to a locked door and an exit back into the Overworld. If you head south in that room, however, you’ll find a curious area with 12 podiums. This room is where Tunic’s secret treasures go after you’ve collected them.