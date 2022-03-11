How to get the Outlaw Isle Token in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, there are 95 Island Tokens to collect in the game. These Island Tokens can be collected and then turned into an NPC at Opher, the Lonely Island. Collecting all 95 Island Tokens will reward you with a breadth of different rewards, including Stat Potions, Skill Point Potions, Mounts, etc.

The Outlaw Isle Token is obtainable through the method of RNG. Outlaw Isle is a PvP island, open at any time. While attempting to get this token, you may notice some players trying to fight each other. Do your best to avoid them while getting the token.

Here is the location of Outlaw Isle:

Outlaw Isle itself is a very small island with not a lot to do. This miniature island spawns some treasure chests, however, and these chests lie your chance in collecting the Island Token. Each time you open a treasure chest on Outlaw Isle, you have a chance to get the Outlaw Isle Token.

With how small the island is, you may find yourself competing with other players to collect chests, as they spawn in small numbers and not very frequently. If you want to avoid the conflict, you may want to place a Bifrost here and come back later when it’s not populated.