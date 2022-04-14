How to get the Pandemecium legendary armor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Do you love the poison element? Do you want to poison all of your foes before having them explode into a cloud of poison? That’s exactly what the Pandemecium armor does. This armor makes it so whenever you apply a poison effect to an enemy, there is a 15% chance they will explode and get dealt a ton of damage. This effect can deal a ton of damage, especially to bosses. Here is how you can get the Pandemecium legendary armor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like many of the other legendary items, this armor counts as a world drop. This means that it has a chance to drop from any notable loot source in the game. Notable loot sources are pretty much anything that has the ability to drop loot. This makes it challenging to find a specific legendary item when there are so many in the game. Luckily, there is a way that you can farm for the Pandemecium armor, and it’s not very far into the campaign.

To farm for this legendary armor, you will need to progress through the campaign to reach Tangledrift. Tangledrift is the optional area that becomes available during the Walk the Stalk mission. You can find this mission by talking to the magic bean in the Nocean section of the Overworld when it becomes available. The boss you can farm for this armor is called Parasite, and you need to complete the Walk the Stalk side quest to fight them.

After fighting this boss, you can farm them by traveling to the What’s Left of Driftwood fast travel point. This fast travel point will place you right outside the boss arena so you can easily access it. Remember to bring shock, fire, and cryo elemental weapons to help deal with all the health bars this boss has. Make sure to raise your Loot Luck before farming for legendary items. This can be done by collecting Lucky Dice and completing the Shrine of Aaron G. If you have completed the game, you can also raise your Chaos Level by completing Chaos Trials in the Chaos Chamber.