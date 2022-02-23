The Parasite Worm Launcher is an exotic you can unlock in Destiny 2. You will need to have access to The Witch Queen expansion to grab it, though. Make sure you have that downloaded and prepared, and you’ll be able to work your way towards unlocking this powerful grenade launcher. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Parasite Worm Launcher in Destiny 2.

You’ll only be able to work towards unlocking the Parasite Worm Launcher when you complete The Witch Queen expansion. After you finish the campaign, you’ll make your way over to Ikora, and you can speak with her about what to do next. Even though Savathûn has been defeated, there’s still work that you need to do, which is why Mara Sov has arrived. With it, she’ll give you the exotic quest called Of Queens and Worms.

The exotic quest is a 17 part series of tasks that you’ll need to complete to unlock the Parasite Worm Launcher. It’s the only way to unlock the grenade launcher and add it to your collection. Again, you can only receive the Of Queen and Worms exotic quest if you work your way through The Witch Queen expansion and complete it once.