For a limited time in Pokémon Go, Verizon owners in the United States have the chance to claim a small Special Research. This research is exclusive to Verizon players in the United States, allowing you to earn a Gengar encounter and catch Pawniard, one of the more exclusive Dark-type Pokémon in the game. There’s no Mega Gengar energy in this research, but it will prepare you to encounter Mega Gengar in October. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Partner Research: Verizon in Pokémon Go.

Where to claim the Partner Research: Verizon

As we said previously, the only way to grab this Partner Research is if you are a Verizon customer. If you are, you will need to go to the My Verizon application on your smartphone or download it. For Verizon customers, this should already be installed on your phone. You must sign in using your Verizon account information to access this location. After doing this, go to the Verizon Up portion of the application and look for the Pokémon Go Partner Research offer code.

You can only use one code per Verizon line, and the same goes for all Pokémon Go players. After you have the code, the next step is to make your way over to the Pokémon Go Offer Redemption website, similar to when you want to redeem any codes in Pokémon Go. You will need to sign in using the account associated with your Pokémon Go application, such as using your Niantic, Google, or Facebook log-in information. When you reach this page, input the code you received from the My Verizon account, and the Special Research will be available.

All Pokémon Go players have from September 1 to November 30 to redeem the code, which is when the Season of Light ends.