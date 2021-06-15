All Pokémon Go raid bosses for June 2021

Pretty frequently, new raid bosses appear in Pokémon Go for you to face off against. These bosses range in difficulty from one star battles all the way up to legendary and mega Pokémon. Each requires a unique strategy to consider before fighting against them. While many lower-tier raids are not too big of a deal, the legendary and mega Pokémon are a bit more complicated. The legendary Pokémon rotate out the most, and they’re considered some of the best Pokémon in the game. You want to make sure you battle them while they’re in the game before they leave. It could be several months to a year before they return to Pokémon Go.

All Pokémon Go raid bosses – June 2021

One star raids

These are all of the one star raids currently in rotation. They’re considered weaker choices, but they’re a worthwhile battle if you’re hunting for a specific Pokémon.

Alolan Sandshrew

Magnemite

Nosepass

Swinub

Timburr

Three star raids

These are all of the three star raids currently in rotation. These are considered harder than the one star raids but are not as difficult as the five star ones. If you have a strong enough team, and you’re above level 30 or around level 35, you should be able to do these by yourself.

Dewgong

Golem

Machamp

Skarmory

Five star raids

These are the five star raids containing legendary Pokémon currently in rotation. These are some of the best Pokémon in the game and some of the toughest fights. You want to bring some allies with you to defeat them.

Regirock

Regice

Registeel

These Pokémon will remain in five star raids until June 17.

Mega Pokémon raids

These are all of the mega raids you can do in Pokémon. These contain mega Pokémon and are some of the best ways to receive mega candy to mega evolve your standard Pokémon. You want to treat these just like five star raids, and should bring several friends with you.