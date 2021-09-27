How to get the Pog Cat in Roblox Pet Simulator X

The recent update in Roblox Pet Simulator X saw the addition of PogWorld. This includes the addition of PogWorld achievement and the infamous Pog Cat. For players trying to obtain the latest pet, here’s how you can do it.

How to get the Pog Cat

To get Pog Cat in Roblox Pet Simulator X, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Head to the spawn island, which is the location for purchasing eggs in the game.

Locate the tall blue building on the left side of the spawn island near the Shop.

After you spot the building, head towards its door.

Once there, open the chatbox, type Knock Knock, and press Enter. You will instantly teleport inside the building after hearing a knocking sound.

Here you’ll come across a big egg that can be purchased for hefty 11 billion Fantasy Coins. You can purchase up to three eggs at a time, but this can be repeatedly done.

The egg contains one of Pog Cat, Pog Dog, Pog Dragon, and Pog Immortuus. There is a 49% chance of hatching a Pog Cat out of the egg, and you have to keep hatching them until you get one.

Except for Pog Immortuus, which is of Legendary rarity, all three pets are of Epic rarity. Players can sell these pets in the in-game shop for a good chunk of money.