How to Get the PokéRadar in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The PokéRadar is one of the most important items a player can get in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. This app for the Pokétch device will be extremely helpful when it comes to tracking down Shiny Pokémon.

To get the PokéRadar, players will first need to put in quite a bit of work. You need to unlock the national PokéDex before you can get it. The good news is that this doesn’t mean you need to catch every Pokémon in the game, you just need to encounter them. This will actually save you quite a bit of time on your mission.

Once you have the PokéDex complete, make your way to Sandgem Town and speak with Professor Rowan. Show him the PokéDex and Professor Oak will arrive and talk about the National Dex. After that, make your way to Ramanas Park and you will find Professor Oak again and he will give you the PokéRadar upgrade for your Pokétch.

If you are worried about how to add Palkia or Dialga to your PokéDex, depending on the version you purchased. All you need to do is beat the Elite Four, then go to Celestic Town. Go into the house near the Celestic Ruins and you will find an NPC that tells you all about Mt. Coronet. This will actually add the Pokémon that you are missing to your Dex.