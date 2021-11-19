How to get the Pokétch in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Pokétch in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is a very useful device that players will want to get their hands on. It has all manner of functions, from displaying your Pokémon to showing their health, happiness, monitoring your eggs, and so much more.

How to get the Pokétch

Getting the Pokétch involves some work and is a multistep process. It is certainly worth it in the long run.

Go to Trainers School at Jubilife City. You can find it beside the Pokemon Center. Speak with your rival there, then give them the parcel your mother gave you. This will get you the Town Map.

Go to the center of the city and you will find the owner of the Pokétch company. He will ask you to bring him three coupons. You will need to speak to some clowns that can be found in the city and answer question for them.

When you havel all three of the coupons go back to the Pokétch owner and give them to him.

All Clown locations and questions

Now, it is time to track down all the clowns in Jubilife City.

First Clown – Next to the Pokemart – “Does a Pokémon grow by defeating others and gaining Exp. Points?” – Answers – Yes

Second Clown – Go to the west of the Pokemart and you will find him in front of a building – “Just like Pokémon, do the moves of Pokémon also have types?” – Answer – Yes

Third Clown – at the Jubilife TV building – “Can a Pokémon hold an item?” – Yes

Some players like using the device, but get a little confused about how to hide the Pokétch after they have it. To do so, just hold the R button.