How to get the Portable Sawmill in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Portable Sawmill is a high-powered sniper rifle that you can find in the Wonderlands. This legendary weapon shoots out sawblades that stick into enemies. These sawblades ricochet off the environment to hit enemies and can even ricochet off enemies to hit other enemies in the area. The more sawblades that are stuck in a target, the more damage you will deal to that target. Here is how you can get the Portable Sawmill in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to obtain this weapon until after you have beat the main campaign. Once you beat the campaign, you will gain access to the Chaos Chamber inside the castle at Brighthoof. The Chaos Chamber is a randomized dungeon that you can farm to get tons of loot and gold. The only place that the Portable Sawmill can drop is inside the Chaos Chamber. It can drop from any of the enemies, bosses, or minibosses that you come across in the chamber. Luckily, you can also farm this area easily to obtain this weapon.

Before you go farming this weapon from the Chaos Chamber, you will want to increase your Loot Luck. Your Loot Luck stat can be increased by finding the Lucky Dice and by completing the Shrine of Aaron G. Another way to increase your chances of obtaining this weapon is to increase your Chaos Level. You can increase your Chaos Level by completing Chaos Trials in the Choas Chamber. Once you are comfortable with your Loot Luck score and Chaos Level, you will want to do extended runs in the Chaos Chamber. Extended runs will allow you to collect more crystals. At the end of each of your runs, you will want to spend all of your crystals on the sniper rifle rabbit statue. This will give you a higher chance of obtaining the Portable Sawmill since this statue can only drop sniper rifles.