How to get the Prince of Death’s Pustule in Elden Ring

The Prince of Death’s Pustule is useful if you have a hard time surviving death effects because it raises your vitality stat. Instant death is an interesting way to die because it goes off a meter. In previous games, this effect was called Curse. In Elden Ring, there are various times that you will get caught in fogs that build up a meter similar to the curse effect in older games. Once the meter fills up, you will instantly die. Here is how you get the Prince of Death’s Pustule in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this talisman, you first need to make your way into Stormveil Castle. This is done by defeating Margit and progressing forward up the stairs. Make your way through Stormveil Castle to the Liftside Chamber Sit of Grace. You can easily reach this area by jumping off the roofs from the Rampart Tower Site of Grace down to the courtyard below.

Once you reach the Liftside Chamber, head back out the door and make a sharp right turn to find a dark area with a body slumped over a ledge. Jump off the ledge. Make sure to have Crimson Flasks because you will take damage from the fall. Follow the pathway down to the bottom area where it is foggy. Continue through the area past the rats. Along the way, you will see the screen start to shake. When this happens, an Ulcerated Tree Spirit will emerge. You don’t have to fight the Tree Spirit to obtain the Pustule. Behind the Tree Spirit is a root that looks like a face. That is where you will find the Prince of Death’s Pustule.