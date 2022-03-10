How to get the Pureblood Knight’s Medal in Elden Ring

The Pureblood Knight’s Medal is how you’ll be able to encounter Mohg in Elden Ring. If you’re trying to hunt down all of the enemies with Great Runes, Mohg will be on your list. Although, not everyone can go through encountering this powerful entity. You’ll have to go out of your way to find this item and earn your audience with Mohg. In this guide, we cover what you’ll need to do to get the Pureblood Knight’s Medal.

It all comes down to completing White-Faced Varré’s quest. You can begin this quest after you’ve made your way to Liurnia. You can find him at the Rose Church, south of the Academy of Raya Lucaria. We encountered him after defeating Godrick the Grafted at Stormveil castle and visiting the Roundtable Hold.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon speaking with him once, he gives you the Festering Blood Finger, which you can use to invade players in other worlds. You’ll need to be online to do this, although you do not have to win these battles. You’ll need to do this three times and then return to Varré. Next, he wants you to soak a piece of cloth in Maiden’s blood. You can do this by visiting The Four Belfries to the north of The Rose Church and unlocking the second-highest Waygate using an Imbued Sword Key. This takes you back to the starting area of the game, the Chapel of Anticipation, and you can interact with the Maiden there.

After you’ve done that, Varré will ask you to join his order. You will need to agree, and you’ll receive the Pureblood Knight’s Medal, along with the Bloody Finger.