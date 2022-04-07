How to get the Ragnarok legendary melee weapon in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Bring forth the end of days with the power of the Ragnarok melee weapon. This is one of the few legendary melee weapons you can find in the Wonderlands that has a pretty impressive ability. Melee attacks with this weapon shoot out a fireball that sticks to surfaces and detonates after a short duration. This is great for when you need to deal with large groups of enemies, especially since the fireballs deal melee damage. Here is how you can get the Ragnarok legendary melee weapon in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This weapon is a world drop. That means that you can obtain it from any notable loot source in the game. Notable loot sources include things like bosses, minibosses, chests, Lucky Dice, and even normal enemies. Of course, just because this weapon is a world drop doesn’t mean that there isn’t a way to farm for it. Once you beat the game, you will gain access to the Chaos Chamber. At the end of your Chaos Chamber runs, you will enter a room with rabbit statues. Spend your crystals on the melee statue to get an increased chance of obtaining this legendary.

If you want an even better way to obtain this weapon, you can always farm The Maker. The Maker is one of the four raid bosses that can be found in the Chaos Chamber. To reach The Maker, you will need to complete the puzzle for each of the other raid bosses during your Chaos Chamber run. At the end of the run, you will get the chance to fight each of the raid bosses. If you beat them all, you will then go on to fight The Maker. Farming The Maker is rather difficult, so it is best to stick to using the statues if you want to farm for this weapon. As always, make sure to increase your Loot Luck stat before farming for legendary gear.