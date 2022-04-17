How to get the Ranger’s Shade head cosmetic in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Cosmetics are a huge part of the Wonderlands experience. After all, you can create your character when you start the game, but you can also edit them as you play through the story. Every time you unlock a new cosmetic item, you can run over to the quick-change station to try it on and see if you like it. While most of these cosmetics are random, some are dropped by specific bosses — specifically the 13 head cosmetics. Here is how you can get the Ranger’s Shade head cosmetic in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The Ranger’s Shade features a very large, circular hat, that shrouds your character’s head. Perfect for keeping the sun out of your eyes and completing the Spore Warden loot. This cosmetic can’t be farmed until pretty late into the game. You will need to progress through the campaign until you reach the Karnok’s Wall area. This area becomes available after you complete the Drowned Abyss and fight Dry’L. You need to be at least level 24 to enter Karnok’s Wall and the game will warn you if you are not.

You will need to progress through Karnok’s Wall and complete the Son of a Witch quest. At the end of this quest, you will fight the Wastard or Son of a Witch. This fight can be a bit tedious, but make sure to bring shock, fire, and frost weapons to help deal with his multiple health bars and be wary about his purple skull attack. This hat has a low drop chance so you may be here for a while. Make sure to raise your loot luck up before attempting to farm for this item.