How to get the Revelry Row Island Token in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, there are 95 Island Tokens to collect in the game. These Island Tokens can be collected and then turned into an NPC at Opher, the Lonely Island. Collecting all 95 Island Tokens will reward you with a breadth of different rewards, including Stat Potions, Skill Point Potions, Mounts, etc.

The Revelry Row Island Token is obtainable after you finish a number of Daily Quests on the island. This is a Una’s Task Daily Quest, which you can reach by going to the Una’s Tasks menu in-game. You can access this menu by pressing “Alt+J” on your keyboard.

Here is the location of Revelry Row, located south of North Vern:

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Una’s Task you need to complete is called “Cocktail in Hand.” Accept and complete that quest six times. After doing so, complete the purple quest “Unbreakable Beat.” This quest is given by the Revelry Row Manager.

Note: To complete the purple quest, you will need to access Harmony Island. You can find the location of the island in this guide here, and while you’re at it, attempt to pick up the Island Token there as well. Once you complete that quest, you’ll earn the Revelry Row Island Token.