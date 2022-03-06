How to get the Harmony Island Token

In Lost Ark, there are 95 Island Tokens to collect in the game. These Island Tokens can be collected and then turned into an NPC at Opher, the Lonely Island. Collecting all 95 Island Tokens will reward you with a breadth of different rewards, including Stat Potions, Skill Point Potions, Mounts, etc.

The Harmony Island Token is available through a method of RNG. To get this token, you need to visit the island during the limited number of times it’s available. It’s an Adventure Island event, and you can only visit this island once a day when it’s available.

First, check if Harmony Island is available by going to your calendar and checking the Adventure Island tab. Here, it will tell you which Adventure Islands are available for the day, and at what times.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Harmony Island will be located northeast of Rohendel’s dock. You can quickly get there by traveling to Rohendel. The island will only appear during the time it’s slated to appear (if the island opens at 11:00, then it will only appear at 11:00.)

Here is the location of Harmony Island:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Enter the island when it appears. Once you enter the island, you’ll have to complete a co-op quest called A Pure Sound. You’ll earn chests during this co-op quest as a reward. There are 3 other co-op quests after the initial one, which drops 4 chests in total. Each chest has a chance to drop the Harmony Island Token.

Note: You also have a chance to earn the song Serenade of Love. This song is required for certain quests and Rapport quests, so that’s another reason why this island is a high priority for Lost Ark players.

That’s all you need to know about unlocking the Harmony Island token for Lost Ark! Be sure to visit this island whenever you can to maximize your chances of earning both the Island Token and Serenade of Love song.