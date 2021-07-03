How to get the Robux ingredient in Roblox Wacky Wizards

Roblox Wacky Wizards is all about making strange potions. You will need to combine different types of items together and then try out the potions to see what they do. A new event has made things even more interesting, as every hour a giant cyclops called Mr. Rich will rampage through the game.

Players can team up to take him down by mixing up explosive potions and launching them at the monster with a cannon. There is a screen in the main area that will show the countdown to the next Cyclops rampage, so if you have a while to wait, you can either make other potions or play a different game.

When the monster shows up, you can make powerful potions by mixing lots of dynamite with chili, making the potion, and then bringing it to the cannon in the center area to fire it at the cyclops. You will need to repeat this a few times, depending on how many players are in the lobby at the time.

When the monster is defeated, a giant cyclops eye will drop to the ground. You can grab it, and don’t worry, it respawns for other players, and an arrow will appear on the ground. Follow the arrow to a gap in the wall that leads to a wizard’s hut, and give him the eyeball.

In return, the wizard will give you the special Robux ingredient! And that’s it, you now have the Robux ingredient in Roblox Wacky Wizards.