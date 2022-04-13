How to get the Rogue Imp in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Skulldugger weapons have taken the place of the COV weapons from Borderlands 3. These guns don’t have clips. Instead, these guns overheat after you fire them for a certain amount of time. The Rogue Imp has an interesting effect that happens when it overheats. Instead of needing a cooldown, this weapon launches homing projectiles that damage enemies. Here is how you can get the Rogue Imp in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Rogue Imp is among the many weapons in the game that are considered to be world drops. These items have a chance to drop from any notable loot source in the Wonderlands. Notable loot sources include bosses, minibosses, chests, Lucky Dice, and even normal enemies. While most of the weapons can also be farmed from specific areas or enemies, the Rogue Imp is only a world drop. Luckily, there is still a way to obtain this weapon relatively quickly.

Farming the Rogue Imp requires you to complete the game so you can unlock the Chaos Chamber. The Chaos Chamber is a randomized dungeon that is inside Queen Butt Stallion’s castle in Brighthoof. You will want to do two things to help your Chaos Chamber runs: increase your Loot Luck and increase your Chaos Level. Your Loot Luck can be raised by finding the Lucky Dice and completing the Shrine of Aaron G. Raising your Chaos Level can be done by completing Chaos Trials in the chamber. Once you feel comfortable with both, start doing extended runs in the Chaos Chamber.

At the end of each Chaos Chamber run, you will enter a loot room with many rabbit statues. Each of these statues will have a different symbol over their heads, representing the different item types in the game. During your Chaos Chamber run, you will have collected a bunch of crystals. Spend all of your crystals on the assault rifle rabbit statue. This will give you the highest chance of receiving the Rogue Imp.