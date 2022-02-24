How to get the Rune Tablet in Sea of Thieves’ Shrouded Islands Adventure

One of the easiest tasks to flub in the Sea of Thieves Shrouded Island Adventure checklist is returning a Rune Tablet to Belle for her research. But worry not, any swashbuckler worth their salt only needs to pay a little bit more attention to what items enemies are dropping once they’ve been vanquished.

After turning in the Hexing Skull to Belle, you may notice that you still have an uncompleted deed on their objective list. Typically, the Rune Tablet is an easy drop to miss, and you may need to speak with Belle on the Crescent Isle to restart the Shrouded Islands Adventure from the second chapter.

Once this is finished you will relight their torch with the Soulflame and set sail for Shipwreck Bay. Repeating what you had already done the first go around, you will have to follow the pointing phantoms in Shipwreck Bay to the lamp post which they’ll light with the Soulflame you’re carrying in your torch.

After watching the bit of lore played out by ghosts around the now-lit lamp post, you will have to fight off a small hoard of ghost pirates who have a chance of dropping the Rune Tablet.

From here, you should head back to Belle on Cresent Isle if this is your second go-around at picking up the Rune Tablet. Otherwise, you can complete the Shrouded Island Adventure by fighting the Soulflame Captain and searching for the Hexing Skull.