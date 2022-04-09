How to get the Sacrificial Skeep legendary amulet in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Do you have a hard time surviving out in the Wonderlands? Do you wish your character could take just a little more damage before needing to fight for their life? The Sacrificial Skeep amulet might just be for you then. This amulet summons a skeep whenever you drop below 50% health. This skeep attracts the attention of the enemies and takes the worry off of you. Of course, this Skeep won’t survive very long, but that is why this effect will kick in every 30 seconds. Here is how you can get the Sacrificial Skeep legendary amulet in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get your hands on your very own skeep amulet, you won’t have to go far from the start of the game. That is because this item, like many other legendary gear pieces, is a world drop. That means just about anything in the game can drop this item for you if you are lucky enough. Of course, you can also far this item from a specific enemy once you get far enough into the campaign. That enemy is Mandiblon.

Mandiblon isn’t the most well-known enemy unless you have been paying attention to all of the Ancient Obelisks. Before you can farm this massive seawarg, you will need to progress far enough into the game to reach the end of Ossu-Gol Necropolis. This is the second to last area of the campaign. Once you reach this area, make your way through to the catacombs section. Follow the path in the catacombs until you reach the room with multiple wooden platforms. Take the path to the right to the room containing the obelisk. You can farm Mandiblon here to obtain the legendary amulet. Remember to raise your Loot Luck stat before you start farming for an increased chance to get legendary items to drop.