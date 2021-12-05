How to get the Seeker of Pirate Plunder Commendation in Sea of Thieves

The Seeker of Pirate Plunder Commendation in Sea of Thieves requires you to uncover valuable treasures buried by other pirate crews. There are five Grades to this Commendation, and you can see your progress anytime by finding the Pirate Log in your menu, choosing Reputation, Bilge Rats, then Buried Treasures. You’ll see the Commendation in the center of the top row on the first page. Here’s how you can complete Seeker of Pirate Plunder.

Grab Treasure Stash Maps

Screenshot via Sea of Thieves YouTube

Head over to a Quest Board located on any Outpost. From here, you can take five maps per in-game day, so either choose the islands closest to you, or choose the ones with more treasure. Maps that say “Hoard” in the title instead of “Stash” point to islands with more buried treasure on them. Once you’ve acquired your Treasure Stash maps, you can check them out by opening the Equipment Radial and hitting the Quests prompt. Find and mark the islands at the Map Table on your ship, chart a course, and set sail.

Dig Up Treasure

Screenshot by Gamepur

To finish out the Seeker of Pirate Plunder Commendation, travel to each island featured in the Treasure Stash maps you grabbed, find the spots marked with an “X,” and dig up the treasure buried there. Each time you dig up an item, you’ll get progress toward the Seeker of Pirate Plunder Commendation. If you run out of treasure and maps before completing Grade V, repeat these steps by returning to any Outpost and grabbing more maps.

An important note: you can also easily complete the Hider of Secret Treasures Commendation at the same time you complete Seeker of Pirate Plunder. Once you dig up a piece of buried treasure, just hold Left Trigger (LT) to rebury the item (pick it up and move it somewhere else if you need to). You’ll need to hold LT again every time the burying animation completes. Do this until the item is completely buried, and you’ll get progress toward Hider of Secret Treasures. Dig the item back up if you still want to keep it and sell it.