How to get the Shadowfire in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Shadowfire boasts an impressive reload ability that puts other Feriore-branded weapons to shame. This weapon creates a pillar of magic that heavily damages enemies caught in its AOE. Perfect for just about any class combination, the Shadowfire comes in both fire and dark magic elements, but the dark magic variant is probably more powerful and versatile. Here is how you can get the Shadowfire in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This weapon, like many of the other legendary items in the Wonderlands, is considered a world drop. This means that it has a chance to drop from any notable loot source throughout the game. Notable loot sources include things like bosses, minibosses, chests, Lucky Dice, and even normal enemies. Basically, if it can drop loot, it can drop this legendary weapon. Luckily, there is also a place where you can farm this item.

If you want to farm for the Shadowfire, you will need to make it to the Weepwild Dankness. You won’t need to complete the story in the Weepwild Dankness to obtain this weapon, you just need to complete the Little Boys Blue side quest. After that, you can farm the Mushroom Healer that spawns outside of Snot’s Pot which is marked on the map above. This enemy is easy to defeat as long as you have a fire weapon to handle it. If you are looking to farm this weapon, we suggest you increase your Loot Luck stat first. You can increase your Loot Luck by finding Lucky Dice, completing the Shrine of Aaron G, and equipping gear that increases the stat.