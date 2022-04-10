How to get the Shamwai legendary ward in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Unleash your inner elemental with the Shamwai legendary ward. This ward has two abilities that make it top-notch. First, it gives you an 80% increased chance of absorbing bullets as ammo — a helpful tool for any class. Second, it leaves behind elemental puddles whenever it breaks. This is great for dealing extra elemental damage to enemies who just won’t leave you alone. Here is how you can get the Shamwai legendary ward in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Shamwai ward is a little tricky to obtain. This is because, like most other legendary items in the game, it is considered a world drop. That means that it can drop from any notable loot source. Notable loot sources include things like bosses, minibosses, chests, and Lucky Dice. Even normal enemies count as notable loot sources. Luckily, you can also farm a specific enemy for this legendary ward.

To farm the Shamwai, you need to progress far enough into the campaign to reach the Drowned Abyss. The Drowned Abyss comes after you complete Wargtooth Shallows and gain the ability to walk across invisible bridges. The area you are looking for in the abyss is marked on the map above. You can easily reach this area from the Dry’L’s Gallery fast travel station. This Ancient Obelisk spawns the miniboss King Q’urub. You can farm this miniboss for an increased chance of getting the legendary ward. Remember to increase your Loot Luck before farming for legendary items. This can be done by collecting the Lucky Dice, completing the Shrine of Aaron G, and equipping gear that increases the stat.