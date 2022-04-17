How to get the Skull Cap cosmetic item in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are a ton of cosmetic items that you can get your hands on in the Wonderlands. These change the look of each part of your character, from the makeup designs to the armor patterns. If you are someone who values the way your character looks, you might want to get your hands on the 13 rare cosmetics items that are hidden in the Wonderlands. Here is how you can get the Skull Cap cosmetic item in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Among the many cosmetic items you can find is the Skull Cap. This facial design hides that beautiful face of yours and replaces it with a skull mask. Now you can blend in with the undead hordes that the Dragon Lord has summoned. You even get some horns to match the aesthetic of the Dragon Lord himself. Not a bad way to look at all. If you want to get your hands on this rare cosmetic item, you will need to progress through the game for a little bit. Luckily, it’s not too far.

Progress through the campaign until you reach the Wargtooth Shallows. This area becomes available after you complete the Emotion of the Ocean quest and unlock the Nocean section of the Overworld. In this area, you will need to complete the campaign quest called Ballad of Bones. At the end of this quest, you will fight LeChance. After beating this boss, you can come back to farm him by going to the Wreck of the Tempest’s Scorn fast travel point. LeChance is one of the easiest bosses to defeat in the game. You just need a good frost weapon to defeat him easily. Make sure to raise your Loot Luck before farming for this cosmetic item. This will help make obtaining a little less of a hassle. You can raise your Loot Luck by finding Lucky Dice or by completing the Shrine of Aaron G.