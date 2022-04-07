How to get the Slammin’ Salmon legendary melee weapon in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Have you ever just wanted to slap somebody with a giant fish? If your answer was yes then you are going to want to get the Slammin’ Salmon. This melee weapon is a giant fish with the ability to always apply poison to any enemy you hit with it. Want to hit an enemy more than once? Well, that poison effect can stack up to five times on the same enemy. Here is how you can get your hands on the Slammin’ Salmon legendary melee weapon in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This melee weapon is a world drop which makes it a little harder to find than anything that is a dedicated drop. World drop items can drop from any notable loot source in the game. Notable loot sources are bosses, minibosses, chests, Lucky Dice, and even normal enemies. Anything that can drop loot counts as a notable loot source. Luckily, that isn’t the only way to get the Slammin’ Salmon in the Wonderlands.

You can farm this weapon from The Great Wight. Unfortunately, it will take a little bit of time to reach this miniboss. You will need to progress far enough into the campaign to reach Wargtooth Shallows. Once you do, locate the Ancient Obelisk in the area. The obelisk is near the entrance to the shallow near the Recent Beach fast travel point. Defeat the waves of enemies that the obelisk spawns and you will fight The Great Wight. Make sure to bring a fire weapon to make the fight a little easier. As always, make sure to increase your Loot Luck stat before farming for legendary items. This can be done by finding the Lucky Dice, completing the Shrine of Aaron G, and equipping gear that increases the stat.