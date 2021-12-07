How to get the Small but Mighty Commendation in Sea of Thieves

The Small but Mighty Commendation in Sea of Thieves requires you to shoot another ship using a Cannon Rowboat 25 times. You only need to hit other ships 25 times total; you do not have to hit 25 different ships. To check your progress, scroll over to the Pirate Log in the menu, select Reputation, Bilge Rats, then Buried Treasures. Small but Mighty is on the bottom-left corner of the first page. This guide explains how to complete this Commendation with minimal hassle.

Find a Cannon Rowboat

Screenshot via Sea of Thieves YouTube

Your first hurdle will be finding a Cannon Rowboat. Just like regular Rowboats, they spawn randomly on islands (except Outposts and Seaposts) throughout the Sea of Thieves. You’ll either have to find one by sailing from island to island, or you can steal one from another crew. Once you find a Cannon Rowboat, row it to the back of your ship and press the Dock Rowboat prompt when it comes up. The boat will dock in the direction it’s facing, either left or right. Now, load the chest full of Cannonballs, or bring a Cannonball Crate on board.

Related: How to get the Master Cartographer Commendation in Sea of Thieves

Fighting Enemy Ships

Screenshot via Sea of Thieves YouTube

Your next challenge will be finding an enemy ship to shoot. This can be either a Player ship or a Skeleton ship, whichever you prefer. Find Player ships by looking for Reaper’s Marks at your Map Table, or scan the horizon. Look for the green and blue lanterns that indicate a Skeleton Ship if you’d rather avoid real players. The easiest target you can find is a Player ship that’s anchored at an island, especially if the crew on the island.

After you find a ship to fight, just pull up alongside them — making sure your Cannon Rowboat is facing the ship — and open fire. This is best done while in a Galleon crew, as the rest of your crew can man the ship while you fire from the Cannon Rowboat. You can undock the Cannon Rowboat and fire from the water if you want, but this will make you a vulnerable target, and you’ll have to deal with knockback every time you fire.

Make Friends and Boost

Alternatively, we recommend trying to find a friendly crew who will let you get this Commendation on them. It’s a bit risky, but if you can find another ship, communicate with them via text or voice chat, and make friends with them, you can both take turns completing this Commendation on one another. Just shoot their ship, have them repair the hull, and repeat until you complete the Small but Mighty Commendation. After all, pirates love to bend the rules.