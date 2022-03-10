How to get the Song of Spring in Lost Ark

Lost Ark, a new MMORPG from Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games, has a fun mechanic that allows you to play music. This music can be used for certain quests, Rapports, collectibles, or just as a fun addition to the game. Lost Ark has over 20 songs for you to learn, each with a unique effect, and the vast majority is only available after sailing. One of these songs is the Song of Spring.

The Song of Spring is primarily used to increase Rapport with NPCs. To get the Song of Spring, you first need to find your way to Shangra Island. Shangra Island is a difficult island to find. It’s only available at certain times of the day, and there are three different locations where it could even spawn. Here are the three locations:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you find your way into Shangra Island, which can take a couple of tries, you just need to beat the island’s questline. It starts with “The Garden Path” and ends with “Shangra’s Pure Energy,” and you’ll receive the song right after completing the quest. While you’re at the island, you can also try your hand at getting the Island Token for Shangra Island through the repeatable daily quest.