How to get the Spider-Man: No Way Home suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS5

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters later this month, but the Spidey game on PlayStation 5 is getting two new suits inspired by the movie this week, on Friday, December 10. There’s been a little confusion about where the suits are available and how to get them, so read on to find the answers to your questions.

First things first, the suits are only available in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, which is exclusive to PlayStation 5 as part of Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition. PlayStation 4 gamers are unfortunately out of luck with this one. Developer Insomniac Games explained on Twitter that this is because previous suits have been added to the game on both consoles via updates, which have been “technically complex” and potentially compromising to the game’s performance on PS4. To make sure they don’t “jeopardize player experience,” this pair of suits will only be available on PS5.

To ensure fans continue enjoying Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) at its optimal performance, we’ve made the difficult decision to release these new suits for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PS5) where our PS5 engine allows us to update the game without jeopardizing player experience. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) December 6, 2021

So how do those playing Spidey on PS5 grab the new costumes? This isn’t the first time Insomniac has added more costumes to the game. The original Arachnid Rider and Armor Advanced suits were added last month via a free update, so it stands to reason that the No Way Home suits will be added in the same way — no external effort required on your part. We’ll update this guide if the method changes.

If you’re looking to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game, good news: you can transfer your save to then newer console. We can show you how to export that, putting you in a position to snag the new suits when they swing in later this week.